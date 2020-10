Gibfibre: Only Gibsat Has Stopped TV Access

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2020 .

Gibfibre has said, in response to today’s statement by Unite the union, that it is Gibsat and only Gibsat that has “regretfully stopped access” to TV channels.

A spokesperson added: “Gibfibre also has a service that provides access to television channels but its service is uninterrupted. This is because it is not involved in the current dispute.”