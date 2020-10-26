GFSC Marks World Investor Week

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2020 .

Starting today, the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) will be running World Investor Week as part of the International Organization of Securities Commission’s (IOSCO) annual global World Investor Week campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness on the importance of investor education and protection.

As a member of IOSCO, the GFSC will be one jurisdiction spread across six continents which will be promoting investor awareness, and providing investors in their local jurisdiction with SMART investing advice on safe ways to grow their money.

Throughout the week the GFSC will be publishing SMART investing infographics on their social media platforms covering areas such as credit cards, celebrity endorsements and crypto. They will also share a SMART investing doodly via YGTV’s social media platforms which is embedded below.

On the back of this and following on from Moneywise.gi, as part of the GFSC’s consumer education initiative, the GFSC will also launch a Moneywise game on Monday 2 November. The free game designed for children from the ages of 6-12, will be available to download on IOS and Android.

For further information please contact the GFSC on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or calling +350 200 40283.