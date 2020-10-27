One Way System To Be Deployed On Line Wall Road

The Government of Gibraltar has confirmed that, following a data gathering exercise conducted in respect of traffic flows during September, it has decided to reopen Line Wall Road.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, explained that “After having considered the advice received and the various contributions made in relation to the project by the public and representative organisations, we will be re-opening Line Wall, seven days a week, as a one-way system operating on a Northbound basis only, from Monday 2 November 2020.”

The Minister further explained that, “the opening of Line Wall Road in a Northbound direction is useful for a number of reasons. It enables us to assess, in real time, the impact of this initiative on traffic and its management. It will also be helpful in the context of enabling infrastructure works planned for the sewage system in a manner that is both effective and minimises disruption. Importantly, bus services and public service vehicles will be able travel in both directions along Line Wall Road, seven days a week.”

Minister Daryanani concluded that “Further announcements will be made in due course about the Line Wall Road project as Government continues to receive and consider all representations and advice in relation to it. The Government is, as ever, listening to concerns and suggestions from across the community and is incorporating these into the decision making process as it relates to the future of this very important part of our traffic infrastructure.”