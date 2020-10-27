Nautilus Project Launches 'Ecotopia'

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2020 .

The Nautilus Project has just recently launched EcoTopia, a brand new social media platform where the community can now easily source sustainable items locally.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

The objective is to make this forum a one-stop base where consumers can be directed to the exact local business that supplies the eco-friendly product they are seeking, thus also keeping in line with the #KeepItLocal initiative.

In a bid to motivate the public at large to transition to more environmentally friendly options, different products will be showcased continually.

TNP encourage locals to make use of this platform, calling out for more conscious buying running up to the festive season and beyond.