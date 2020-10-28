COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 28th October - 101 Cases

Wednesday 28th October 2020

Total tests done: 63,760

Test results pending: 6

Test results received: 63,754

Confirmed cases: 682 (+3)

Active cases: 101 (101: residents /0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 562 (+15)

Self-isolation: 550

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 14

Deaths: 0

A total of 18,322 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.