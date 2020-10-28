2020 Christmas Coin Minted

The Government and the Gibraltar National Mint have said that due to COVID restrictions, the 2020 Christmas Coins will be made available by orders placed via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by telephone on: 200 48386.

A joint statement from the Government and the Gibraltar National Mint follows below:

The hugely popular Christmas Commemorative Coin which many Gibraltarians have collected since the first coin sample was struck at the Mint by The Hon Minister Sir Joe Bossano in 1988 and sold complete with a Christmas card has proved a huge success. That 50p coin of 1988 now sells for over 250 pounds, some investment.

This week, 32 years later, the 2020 version of the coin was struck by the CEO of Gibraltar National Mint, Albert Poggio given that The Hon Minister Sir Joe Bossano was not able to travel to London for one day to do it because of COVID restrictions for our seniors.

The first set of circulating coins of Gibraltar was also an initiative of the GSLP 1988 Government and the first Christmas card and coin was a huge success from day one, at first in Gibraltar and later globally, with some of the years now fetching 10 times the original value.

This year’s issue will also include, for the first time, a £2 coin which will also be sold complete with a Christmas card. This year’s Christmas coin collection will no doubt be a sell out as usual.

Due to COVID restrictions, the coins will only be available by orders placed via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by telephone on: 200 48386.