Prostate Cancer Support Group Launch Movember Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 30 October 2020 .

The Mayor, John Gonçalves, and the Chairperson of the Prostate Cancer Support Group, Derek Ghio, launched the Movember campaign video yesterday at the Mayor’s Parlour at City Hall.

A statement follows below:

