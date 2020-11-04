Government Issue Weather Advisory For Heavy Rain

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2020 .

The Government, in partnership with MeteoGib, has issued a weather advisory for heavy rain as showers are expected to become more frequent through this afternoon and will turn heavier, with some local thundery downpours developing across the area, more especially through this evening and overnight.

The advisory is valid from Wednesday (today) 04/6pm to Thursday 05/12:00pm.

A statement follows below:

This could see Rain Accumulations reach 25mm or so in less than a 6 hour period, but which are currently expected to remain below the Severe Weather Warning criteria of 50mm, but which will be monitored and updated if necessary. Heavy rain could lead to some standing water or perhaps local flooding on prone roads, with some poor travel conditions expected.

Heavier showers or thunderstorms may also be accompanied by some strong and very gusty winds and with a small risk of hail.





