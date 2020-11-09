COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 9th November - 92 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Monday 9th November 2020

Total tests done: 72,419 

Test results pending: 23 

Test results received: 72,396 

Confirmed cases: 805 (+12) 

Active cases: 92 (90: residents /2: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 692 (+7) 

Self-isolation: 531 

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6 

Positive Cases in CCU: 1 

Positive Cases in ERS: 18 

Deaths: 0 

A total of 19,815 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and  systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing  active cases.



share with Whatsapp