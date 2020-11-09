COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 9th November - 92 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2020 .

Monday 9th November 2020

Total tests done: 72,419

Test results pending: 23

Test results received: 72,396

Confirmed cases: 805 (+12)

Active cases: 92 (90: residents /2: visitors)

Recovered cases: 692 (+7)

Self-isolation: 531

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 18

Deaths: 0

A total of 19,815 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing active cases.





