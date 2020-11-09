Armistice Day Ceremony

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice to signal the end of World War One, “the War to end all Wars”, on the 11th November 1918.

A ceremony to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of Armistice Day will take place at 11:00 this Wednesday 11th November at the Lobby of Parliament House, presided by His Worship the Mayor, John Gonçalves.

On this occasion, due to the current pandemic, there will be a reduced number of wreath layers participating. The traditional two-minute silence will be marked by a Bugler from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment sounding the Last Post and ending with the Reveille.

At the conclusion of the ceremony individuals representing essential services, veterans and other associations will also lay a wreath at the Memorial. This will be done in a staggered format to comply with current regulations, therefore ensuring the continuation of this tradition of marking the Armistice.

This is a closed ceremony for invited attendees only. Members of the public attempting to congregate in the area will be asked to move on by the RGP.