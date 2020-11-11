Unite The Union And Morrisons Agree To 11% Pay Increase For Shop Assistants

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2020 .

Unite the Union has announced a Two year Pay & Conditions Review within Morrisons amounting to 11% Pay increase for our Morisons Shop Assistant Members.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

This Deal which spans through the period of 2020–2022 will increase our member’s hourly rate from the current rate of £7.27, which is just 2 pence over the August 2020 minimum wage (£7.25), to £8.06 by October 2021, which will be 56 pence above the August 2021 minimum wage (£7.50).

In Addition, it was agreed to align our member’s weekly contracts to that of their UK Counterparts, namely moving from a 39 Weekly Hrs contract to 36.75 Weekly Hrs Contract.

Unite Thanks its members for their valuable contributions during our meetings and High turnout in the recent ballot, which saw up to 94% participation of our membership with 80% being in agreement with the proposed offer, an overwhelming acceptance of the deal.

Unite’s Christian Duo said “We cannot be happier to have secured this positive agreement at such Unprecedented times brought about by the pandemic which has seen our Morisons membership rise to the occasion as Key Workers and overcome all obstacles and challenges through way of Hard work, all for the benefit our Community”.





