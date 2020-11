HMS Kent Visits Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 November 2020 .

HMS KENT arrived in HMNB Gibraltar today for pre-planned routine logistical support.

HMS KENT has recently been part of the Carrier Strike Group operating in the North Sea. KENT, along with a number of other units from the UK, US and the Netherlands, has been carrying out exercises in the North Sea. HMS Queen Elizabeth is at the centre of the group.