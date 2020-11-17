Borders And Coastguard Agency Promotion

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2020 .

The Borders and Coastguard Agency’s Chief Executive Officer Aaron Chipol is proud to announce the promotion to Senior Borders and Coastguard Officer of Hezron Perez following a thorough selection process.

SBCO Hezron Perez commenced employment within the Borders and Coastguard Agency on the 1st January 2007. His promotion came into effect on the 9th November 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Aaron Chipol stated “Our recent promotion board demonstrated that we have a high calibre of Officers within the Agency. SBCO Perez will now incorporate himself as a Senior Officer knowing that his promotion is a well-deserved one. I offer my congratulations to him as well as extending my sincere thanks to all those who applied for the vacancy.”