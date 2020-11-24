ESG Welcomes New Electric Buses

Written by YGTV Team on 24 November 2020 .

The ESG says it “welcomes” the Government’s announcement that new electric buses have been successfully trialed in Gibraltar this past weekend.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The group now awaits firm steps to follow in the tendering process with the window given for the new fleet to be in place within 9 months from awarding of tender.

This is a significant step that we would like to see followed by the removal from our streets of all polluting second hand buses, coaches, commercial and other vehicles.

Only in this way can Gibraltar achieve environmental gains for the whole community with lasting impacts, significantly transforming our roads and quality of life.





