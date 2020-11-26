The Gibraltar Heritage Announce Publication Of Journal No26

26 November 2020

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced the publication of The Gibraltar Heritage Journal No26.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

This edition brings together a variety of contributors, both established and new researchers. The articles are varied as ever and provide interesting and new insights into elements, events and characters from Gibraltar’s history.

Amongst others, there are articles in this edition on the history and recreational use of Mediterranean Steps; the designer behind the Queen’s Cinema; the story of the visit by the composer and virtuoso Franz Liszt in 1845; a list and details of the history of Anglican Deans of Gibraltar to 1945; Part 2 of Alcaldes and Governors of Gibraltar (1310-1704); and an account of the Non-intervention Committee in Gibraltar. There are also some interesting notes on debating whether Governor George Augustus Eliot was really a vegetarian, the history of Perejil Island, and currencies on Gibraltar’s first postage stamps.

The Trust would like to thank all the contributors and the work of the Editor and Editorial Board in ensuring that the latest journal continues to add to our knowledge and understanding of life and events in Gibraltar.

You can order your copy of the Journal now online via our website. Digital copies are also available for order and email dispatch via the website. www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi





