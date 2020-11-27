Domestic Abuse - Multi-agency operational leads meeting

A multi-agency meeting between the Care Agency, GHA and RGP domestic abuse leads took place to discuss referral pathways in order to maximize safeguarding victims of domestic abuse and their families.

Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento said: “I am comforted to see active multi-agency participation by the operational leads thereby maximizing the co working and the sharing of best practice. The subject matter of this meeting is very topical as the immediacy of referrals to the correct agency is of paramount importance.”

In the photo, from left to right: GHA Dr Elaine Flores, GHA domestic abuse lead, Fiona McCoubery, Clinical Nurse Mananger, GHA domestic abuse working committee member; Care Agency Julie Sen, Senior Social Worker, Care Agency domestic abuse lead, Giselle Carreras, Head of Psychology and Therapeutic Services, domestic abuse therapeutic lead, Carlos Banderas, CEO; RGP PC Allan Bartram, RGP Domestic abuse team.