Cross Frontier Group Meets With GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 30 November 2020 .

The Cross Frontier Group (CFG) yesterday met with the GSD as part of its strategy to engage institutions and political parties on both sides of the frontier in its commitment to achieve a frontier that allows for the economic prosperity of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

A statement from the Cross Frontier Group follows below:

At the meeting all issues regarding the Brexit negotiations were discussed and both The GSD and the CFG agreed to continue working together.