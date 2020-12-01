World Aids Day

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2020 .

The Government has released a statement to mark World Aids Day:

“Today is World Aids Day, an important opportunity to raise awareness and show support to the tens of millions worldwide affected by HIV/AIDS. Importantly, people who are diagnosed early with HIV and receive effective antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication can expect a normal life expectancy. They are also protected from passing HIV on to others because effective treatment reduces the virus in the body to an undetectable, un-transmissible level. The GHA’s Well Person Unit, located at the Primary Care Centre, offers confidential and anonymised testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. Appointments can be booked by calling 2000 7842.”