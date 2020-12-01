Gibraltar-based CEX.IO Launches New Crypto-Backed Loan Service

01 December 2020

The Government has welcomed the news that CEX.IO Limited, a leading international cryptocurrency exchange, has established a new service offering in Gibraltar, the CEX.IO Loan Service.

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, said, “I am pleased to note that CEX.IO Limited have increased the range of services available to the cryptocurrency community with this new venture. HM Government of Gibraltar will continue to support the development of Gibraltar’s growing technology community whenever it can in fulfilment of our commitment to the continuous development and diversification of the blockchain industry.”

Anton Chashchin, Commercial Director for the CEX.IO LOAN service, said, "Our new service makes cryptocurrency-backed loans accessible for participants of the digital asset market.”

CEX.IO Limited are advised by Anthony Provasoli, a partner at Gibraltar-based Hassans International Law Firm Limited.