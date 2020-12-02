University of Gibraltar to live stream inaugural graduation ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2020 .

The University of Gibraltar will celebrate its inaugural graduation ceremony at its Europa Point Campus on Saturday 5th December 2020.

Split into three smaller ceremonies in order to comply with Public Health Covid-19 recommendations, the University will celebrate the academic achievement of those who have completed their MBA, PGCE, Master’s in Marine Science and Climate Change and PhD programmes this year.

The event also represents a milestone for the University as it marks its first graduation since opening its doors in 2015. The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda said, “We are delighted to celebrate in-person with our students and their loved ones on this momentous day. We have had to make some changes to the format in order to adhere to the current guidelines, but we are very much looking forward to giving our students a celebration to remember – especially during such a challenging year. I would also like to invite everyone in Gibraltar to join the celebration via the live-stream.”

It is expected that a small number of VIPs and senior academics will attend the events, which will feature pre-recorded video messages from the Chief Minister as well as the University’s Chancellor Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP. The University is also set to recognise its Beacon Professors and award its very first Honorary Doctorates during the course of the day.

Find out more: www.unigib.edu.gi/graduation