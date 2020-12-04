ISOLAS Announces New Associates

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2020 .

ISOLAS LLP has welcomed two new associates to its legal team.

A statement from ISOLAS LLP follows below:

Katrina Isola has been enrolled as a Solicitor and James Castle has been admitted as a Barrister in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar, following their respective legal training.

Katrina graduated from the University of Exeter, before completing the Law Conversion at BPP University in London, where she was awarded a Distinction in her postgraduate diploma Legal Practice Course.

Katrina undertook the Gibraltar Professional Skills and Conduct course at the University of Gibraltar where she also completed the Professional Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Law. She completed her training at ISOLAS LLP and was enrolled as a solicitor of the Supreme Court.

Katrina’s practice sees her working alongside Partners Emma Lejeune and Sarah Bray, focussing on private client and property. In terms of private client, she advises high net worth individuals with their business’s and personal affairs, as well as estate planning and residency advice. In terms of property she advises clients on sales and purchases of properties in Gibraltar, reviewing and approving assignments on behalf of management companies for key developments and acting for purchasers on off-plan projects.

James graduated from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, before attending BPP University Law School in Manchester where he undertook the Bar Professional Training Course. James was called to the Bar of England and Wales by the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple in 2019.

James undertook the Gibraltar Professional Skills Course at the University of Gibraltar where he also completed the Professional Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Law. He completed his training at ISOLAS LLP and is admitted as a Barrister of the Supreme Court.



James commenced his training contract with ISOLAS in September 2019 where he undertook seats in litigation, private client and corporate and commercial law. In September, he returned to the Litigation department in order to assist and work alongside Partner James Montado.



Since joining the litigation department, James has been involved in a wide range of contentious matters particularly in the areas of trust litigation and insolvency. James has also been involved in a number of non-contentious financial services matters.

Senior Partner Peter Isola said: “We’re really pleased to have Katrina and James join our team, as we continue to grow our firm. Both Katrina and James have worked extremely hard to finish their qualifications, despite the circumstances surrounding their training this year. They are both exemplary lawyers, and we look forward to seeing them progress as part of the ISOLAS team.”

Katrina added: “After many years of studying and training, I am very happy to have qualified as a solicitor here in Gibraltar. Since I began my initial training, everyone at ISOLAS LLP has been so supportive, and I am thankful for their guidance and encouragement. I look forward to continuing my legal career here at ISOLAS LLP and being part of the team.

James added: “I’m delighted to join ISOLAS, such a well-established and prestigious law firm in Gibraltar. I first stepped foot in the firm as a student over 3 years ago and knew then that this is where I wanted to start my practice. I have received an incredible amount of support since joining ISOLAS so I am thrilled that I can now get stuck in and build my practice at the firm.”