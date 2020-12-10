Hassans ranked Tier 1 for third year running in Chambers’ FinTech: Professional Advisers Guide

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2020 .

Chambers and Partners has today launched their FinTech: Professional Advisers 2021 guide.

The two co-leads of Hassans’ 13-strong FinTech team, Anthony Provasoli ("top-notch, experienced professional"…"a leader who goes to great lengths to ensure that client service is maintained") and Vikram Nagrani ("super intelligent, very high level, and very sought after for his expertise at the government level") have both been listed once again as leaders in the field.

Funds and FinTech specialist, Aaron Payas, receives a new entry this year as a leading lawyer with independent sources citing: "Payas is popular with clients as an expert adviser…an entrepreneur at heart - really passionate, enthusiastic and extremely knowledgeable."

Chambers own commentary regarding the Hassans’ FinTech team states:

“Hassans is a greatly respected player in the Gibraltarian FinTech community and displays significant expertise in handling mandates concerning the regulatory implications of distributed ledger technology and blockchain. The firm also has substantial capability in matters relating to cryptocurrencies and data protection. Members of the Hassans FinTech team are regular speakers at global conferences, often addressing issues surrounding the Gibraltarian blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.”

New entry, Partner Aaron Payas, commented:

“We’ve had an exciting few years advising global clients in the FinTech and crypto space, highlights for me personally have been assisting INX, a Gibraltar based company, on their historic achievement of getting their security token approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I have also assisted in the creation of the first three regulated crypto funds in Gibraltar, the listing of Canadian-based fund The Bitcoin Fund (QBTC.U) on its second listing on the Gibraltar Stock Exchange.

I’m delighted that Chambers has recognised me as a leading lawyer this year, alongside my esteemed colleagues. My sincere thanks to the clients who provided feedback.”