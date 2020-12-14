Gibraltar Heritage Trust Announces New Chairman And Vice Chairman

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced that Keith Farrell has been elected as the new chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. Charles Lugaro has also been elected as vice chair of the Trust.  

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

The staff and fellow trustees look forward to working closely with them both and would like to congratulate them on their election. 

At a meeting of the Board held on 10th December, 2020, the following were constituted as trustees:

 

Dr. K. Farrell     -     Chairman

Mr. C. Lugaro    -    Vice-Chairman

 

Ms. L. Armstrong Emery              Trustee

Mr. Ian H. Balestrino                   Trustee

Mr. J. Cortes                              Trustee

Mr. P. Jackson                            Trustee

Ms.A. Mascarenhas.                    Trustee

Mr. J. Navas                               Trustee

Mr. R. Payas                               Trustee

Mr. A. J. Sacramento                   Trustee

Mr. F. Silva                                 Trustee

Ms.Y.Zarb                                  Trustee



