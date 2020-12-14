Gibraltar Heritage Trust Announces New Chairman And Vice Chairman

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2020 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced that Keith Farrell has been elected as the new chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. Charles Lugaro has also been elected as vice chair of the Trust.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

The staff and fellow trustees look forward to working closely with them both and would like to congratulate them on their election.





At a meeting of the Board held on 10th December, 2020, the following were constituted as trustees:

Dr. K. Farrell - Chairman

Mr. C. Lugaro - Vice-Chairman

Ms. L. Armstrong Emery Trustee

Mr. Ian H. Balestrino Trustee

Mr. J. Cortes Trustee

Mr. P. Jackson Trustee

Ms.A. Mascarenhas. Trustee

Mr. J. Navas Trustee

Mr. R. Payas Trustee

Mr. A. J. Sacramento Trustee

Mr. F. Silva Trustee

Ms.Y.Zarb Trustee





