Gibraltar Heritage Trust Announces New Chairman And Vice Chairman
The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced that Keith Farrell has been elected as the new chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. Charles Lugaro has also been elected as vice chair of the Trust.
A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:
The staff and fellow trustees look forward to working closely with them both and would like to congratulate them on their election.
At a meeting of the Board held on 10th December, 2020, the following were constituted as trustees:
Dr. K. Farrell - Chairman
Mr. C. Lugaro - Vice-Chairman
Ms. L. Armstrong Emery Trustee
Mr. Ian H. Balestrino Trustee
Mr. J. Cortes Trustee
Mr. P. Jackson Trustee
Ms.A. Mascarenhas. Trustee
Mr. J. Navas Trustee
Mr. R. Payas Trustee
Mr. A. J. Sacramento Trustee
Mr. F. Silva Trustee
Ms.Y.Zarb Trustee