Promotion Presentation Held At RAF Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2020 .

As the RAF’s only Reserve Movements Squadron, 4624 Squadron (RAuxAF) personnel can normally be found offering integral support during Operations and Exercises.

Between the 3 – 10 December, SAC Rhodri ‘Rhodders’ Sutton and SAC Yvonne ‘Netty’ Sidaway were deployed to RAF Gibraltar and have been vital assets to the Movements Team during a busy surge period. In the 8-day period, they handled 8 aircraft, including a US Navy C130 and assisted with the building of 4671Kgs of outbound resupply freight and 6168Kgs of inbound freight. Showcasing their wide-ranging skill set, they have also facilitated with large passenger moves amounting to 132 passengers.

During SAC Sidaway’s time here she received the news that she had been offered promotion to Corporal. The Station held a small, socially distanced presentation where the RAF Station Commander, Wing Cdr Nel Doherty, congratulated her and thanked them both for their sterling efforts and invaluable support during a hectic period.

Following the presentation, the Station Commander said, “It is always a pleasure to be able to inform someone of their promotion, and to hand over the precious new 'tapes' (rank insignia). To do this for Nettie today was an additional privilege as it seemed a fitting 'thank you' for the efforts of her and the rest of the team from 4624 (RAuxAF) Sqn in supporting a very busy period of operations from the Airfield over the past few weeks. We wish her all the best for her future career and hope to welcome her back to the Rock in the near future ... but this time as a Corporal!”