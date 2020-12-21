Commissioner Of Police Presents Annual Staff Awards

Written by YGTV Team on .

Today, the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, presented two annual staff awards  at a ceremony held in New Mole House Police Headquarters. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

  • The Gavin Clinton Constable of the Year Award 

The recipient of this year’s award is DC189 Johan Ward of the Force Intelligence Unit  (FIU). During a year when the FIU was tasked with a spectrum of work beyond that  of previous years, DC Ward took it upon himself to maximise the value of various IT  systems available in the intelligence community. He did this by working with other  users of these systems and then sharing his new-found knowledge with other  members of his team. He also took it upon himself to train and mentor new members  of the Unit.  

In addition, DC Ward is the RGP’s Football Liaison Officer which requires him to be  the focal point for international football teams and their associated law enforcement  agencies. DC Ward has dedicated a substantial amount of time to a role which  demands considerable research and organisational skill. 

  • The Support Staff Employee of the Year Award 

The award for this year’s Support Staff Employee has gone to Executive Officer (EO)  Charlene Dewar-Ford of the Accounts Department at New Mole House. In the last  couple of years, two new systems have been introduced, one of which has proved to  be ineffective. As a result, the Accounts Department was required to transfer 9 months  of work back on to the previous system. In addition, the pandemic made it necessary  to extend the financial year and caused large numbers of travel and course  cancellations.  

Throughout this difficult time, Charlene has demonstrated excellent skills of leadership  and management. She always gives 100% effort to her role – often outside normal  working hours. She is an employee who stands by the RGP’s Code of Ethics and its  Competency Values Framework.  

Commissioner Richard Ullger said, ‘Clearly, this has been a difficult year during which  many of my staff have performed over and beyond what might reasonably be expected 

of them. It has therefore been really difficult to single out just two members of the  team. However, the two recipients are both well-deserving of their awards and I am  delighted to recognise their contribution to the work of the RGP.’ 


share with Whatsapp