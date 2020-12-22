Unite Calls For "Urgent Clarity" On Government Assistance Available For Hospitality Industry

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2020 .

Unite the union has called for "urgent clarity" on what Government assistance is available for the hospitality industry.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, today (22nd December) has called for urgent clarity on what Government assistance will be made available to the hospitality industry and in particular the support for paying wages following the trading restrictions announced on Friday in the sector. There has been a narrative around compensation for the sector, but not specifically for employees and there is also a prevailing concern that the statement that only those businesses that have been following Covid measures would receive support could mean that employees are unwittingly disadvantaged.

Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar said: “The snap announcements made on Friday following a rising number of Covid cases has cast significant uncertainty not only on the businesses, but those employed in the bars, cafes and restaurants. Many of our members working in this important sector are weekly paid and often on the minimum wage, they also frequently face the added insecurity of a zero hours contract. Our members and all those employed in hospitality would have been looking forward to a busy festive season, but now face uncertainty with regard to their wages at such a crucial time.

“Unite is calling upon Government to expand their action beyond compensation for the businesses and to address the wages of those working in the sector to ensure that they and their families do not go without this Christmas. Any assistance should be pitched at the number of additional hours that workers were being rostered to work over this busy period, not what they are contracted to work. Also this assistance with wages for workers should be universally applied, if support was withheld because a particular business had not followed Covid measures, the worker should not be penalised.

The union will seek urgent dialogue with Government and No.6 on these matters to ensure the protection of wages and income over the period of the restrictions on trading hours in the sector.