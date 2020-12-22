RGP Donates To Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2020 .

Earlier today the RGP Charity Committee presented cheques to local charities and donated a Mobility scooter to the Association of Retired Police Officers.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Despite the many limitations imposed by the pandemic, the RGP Charity Committee has maintained its tradition of presenting financial donations to local charities.

At New Mole House today, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, accompanied by Inspector Alex Enriles, Chairman of the Charity Committee, presented cheques to:

Jackie Dalli of GHITA

Derek Ghio of Prostate Cancer Support

Tania Aguilar of Clubhouse

Louis Baldachino and Yolanda Ward of Pancreatic Cancer

Awareness

Lizanne Hammond of Breast Cancer Support

Paul Lyons of Save the Children

Annie Green of Childline

A cheque was also forwarded to Research into Childhood Cancer who were unable to attend.

In addition, the Charity Committee presented a Mobility scooter to the Association of Retired Police Officers.

The Commissioner of Police said, ‘I am extremely grateful to our officers and staff for all their efforts, at a very difficult time, to raise money throughout the year. Only by these exceptional efforts were we able to make the presentations today.’



