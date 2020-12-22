RGP Donates To Local Charities

Earlier today the RGP Charity Committee presented cheques to local charities and donated a Mobility scooter to the Association of Retired Police Officers. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Despite the many limitations imposed by the pandemic, the RGP Charity  Committee has maintained its tradition of presenting financial donations  to local charities. 

At New Mole House today, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger,  accompanied by Inspector Alex Enriles, Chairman of the Charity  Committee, presented cheques to: 

  • Jackie Dalli of GHITA 
  • Derek Ghio of Prostate Cancer Support 
  • Tania Aguilar of Clubhouse 
  • Louis Baldachino and Yolanda Ward of Pancreatic Cancer  
  • Awareness 
  • Lizanne Hammond of Breast Cancer Support 
  • Paul Lyons of Save the Children 
  • Annie Green of Childline 

A cheque was also forwarded to Research into Childhood Cancer who  were unable to attend. 

In addition, the Charity Committee presented a Mobility scooter to the  Association of Retired Police Officers. 

The Commissioner of Police said, ‘I am extremely grateful to our officers  and staff for all their efforts, at a very difficult time, to raise money  throughout the year. Only by these exceptional efforts were we able to  make the presentations today.’


