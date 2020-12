Chief Minister On TVE 24 Horas Tonight

Written by YGTV Team on 23 December 2020 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, is appearing this evening in the current affairs programme La Noche on TVE 24 Horas.

Mr Picardo will be interviewed live from Gibraltar at around 11pm.

The programme is presented by top Spanish journalist Xabi Fortes, it includes a panel of top political commentators.