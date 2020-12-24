The Care Agency is available for support and advice

The Care Agency would like to inform the public that they will be available for support and advice to anyone in crisis during the festive period.

The Care Agency main office will be open from 9.00am to 4.30pm on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th December and from 9.00am to 12.45pm on the 31st December. The number to contact during this time is 20078528.

In case of any emergency after office opening hours, members of the public are advised to contact 20060284 for Adult Services or 20042448 for Children Services.