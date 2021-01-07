Flash Warning - Heavy Rain

Written by YGTV Team on 07 January 2021 .

The Government, in conjunction with MeteoGib, has issued a Flash Warning as heavy rain is expected as from 10am this morning until tomorrow evening.

This is a continuation to the previous Flash Warning with further heavy rain at times affecting the area during today, overnight and through Friday, with some occasional torrential downpours developing and which may bring a risk of thunder. Accumulations could reach 50mm in a 6 hour period, particularly through Friday, from 6am onwards. Heavy rain over this warning period could see additional total accumulations reach between 75 to 125mm.

Extreme care should be taken with travelling conditions becoming very difficult at times, with further heavy rain adding to already flooded areas with a continued risk to properties.

Flash warnings of Severe Weather affecting Gibraltar are issued when the Forecaster has high confidence (=>70%) of an event occurring. Definitions of the Trigger Criteria for warnings are set out below.

This warning has been issued to advise authorities to undertake their planned action and to inform the General Public.

Definition of Warning Trigger Criteria:-

Severe Gale - Sustained mean wind speed >45 KT and/or Gusts of 55 KT or greater Heavy Rain > 50mm in a Six Hour Period

Swell > 4 Metre Height





