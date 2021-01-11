Safe and age appropriate On-Line exercise opportunities for Gibraltar’s senior age groups

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2021 .

The Government, via the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority’s (GSLA) through Sports Development & Training Unit are working in partnership with the Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA) to bring Gibraltar’s seniors exercise opportunities into the safety of their own homes at this difficult time.

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares sends his thanks to PAAMOA and their instructors adding that: “Keeping active with the current restrictions proves harder for some than others and whilst the message continues to be to stay home, exercise is a vital element for many in our community. This is very true for our older generation so I am really grateful to PAAMOA and its instructors and the efforts they have made to offer these sessions from the safety of their homes.”

All exercise sessions are organised by instructors qualified to work with the older age groups. Exercise sessions will be available from today Monday 11th January as follows:

- Pilates and Toning at Home with Michelle: Mondays 4.15pm to 5.00pm. Suitable for reasonably fit exercisers over the age of 50 years who are able to access the floor as part of their exercise session. All you require is a mat and towel.

- Mobility Chair Exercise and Muscular Toning with Michelle: Wednesdays 9.15am to 10.00am. Suitable for those over the age of 50, 60 and 70 years of age as the sessions can be adapted to work at a level suitable to age and fitness. You will require a sturdy chair with no arms, hand weights or filled 50ml water bottles that can be used as an alternative to hand weights.

- Exercise to Music and Cardio at Home: Two separate classes with Karon and Michelle. Karon’s session is on Tuesdays 10.00am to 10.45am and Michelle’s session is on Thursday 9.15am to 10.00am. Rhythmic movement aimed at developing the cardiovascular system.

Suitable for reasonably fit senior exercisers who are able to sustain 45 minutes of cardio interval training including warm up and cool down. Also suitable for those over the age of 50 who are working from home.



Contact Michelle on her Facebook site ‘50+Fit and Fab at home’ to register your interest in Michelle’s three very different weekly exercise sessions for seniors and contact Karon on her Facebook site ‘Fit and Fab seniors’ to book onto her Exercise to Music and Cardio at home session. Alternatively personal message Michelle Turner or Karon Mifsud via their Facebook accounts for further information.

- Justine’s Fun & Fitness at Home: Mondays and Wednesdays at 2.30pm. Great session for moving with music that makes you smile. Mobility and cardio workout, aimed at seniors over the age of 60 years.



Contact Justine on her Facebook site ‘Healthy and Happy with Justine’ or Whatsapp 54019416.

- Mindful Movement with Music with Marie: Mondays and Wednesdays at 10am (advanced)/ Tuesdays at 10am and Wednesdays at 11am (Basic). Mindful movement is an effective way to reduce stress and stimulate brain functions. Health benefits include increased strength and flexibility, better balance and coordination. MMM classes are offered primarily for over the age of 60. Standing and chair based muscle toning with and without support are offered.

Personal message Marie Sacarello via Faceboo kaccount for further information and to be allocated an appropriate day and time.

- Mat Pilates with Vicki: Wednesdays at 11.00am. Classes for the active older adult incorporating a mix of standing, seated and floor based exercises. Specific focus on mobilising the whole body and developing core strength to improve posture, balance & general well-being. - Contact Vicki on telephone 56000827: ACE PILATES VIRTUAL STUDIO for further information.

- Aerobics, Strength and Flexibility: Thursdays at 11am. Suitable for the active 50 + age group.

- Dance Fit and Party Time: Fridays at 10am for 60 years and over with Anne Marie Gomez.

Contact Anne Marie on her Facebook site ‘Annmarie’s On Line Classes’ or via messenger for further information on the two sessions.

- Pilates and Functional Patterns with Simone: Fridays 9.30am to 10.15am-Mat class/ 10.30am to 11.15am Chair class. Fantastic class for exercisers who want to develop their core stability and muscle tone and improve posture, balance, and flexibility. First class is aimed at those who can access the floor to exercise and second class for those who are more comfortable in standing and sitting position.

Contact Simone Redman on 54886000 (preferably via WhatsApp) or send a friend request via Facebook or look for ‘Paamoa beginners at Home’, ‘Paamoa Chair at Home’ or ‘Paamoa Mat at Home’

- Aerobics and Stay Fit with Arianna: Tuesdays and Fridays at 11.00am. Mobility and fitness aimed at those 60 years and over.

Contact Arianna via her Facebook messenger (Arianna Scavone)

If you would like further information on the level of each of the above fitness sessions please contact the instructor or Michelle Turner on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or PAAMOA on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you would like to become a member of PAAMOA and take part in all future exercise and fitness sessions please complete the health screening form that can be downloaded from the PAAMOA website www.paamoa.gi