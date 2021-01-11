Gibraltar Spring Festival 2021 - Spring Logo Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is holding a competition to select a Logo for the Gibraltar Spring Festival 2021.

The competition is open to all ages. Entrants may submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted in an A4 size on paper or card, indicating whether the orientation is ‘portrait’ or ‘landscape’.

Logos should be simple in design and suitable for printing on posters, flyers, tickets or other promotional material and must contain the wording: ‘GIBRALTAR SPRING FESTIVAL 2021’

The prize for the winning entry is £500.

On announcing the competition, Minister for Culture John Cortes said, “I really hope that the Gibraltar Spring Festival will see the beginning of the return to a happy life for the community and that, after taking the heavy blow that COVID has dealt us, we can begin to recover. It is unlikely that the Festival will yet see the normality that we all crave, and will have to take a different form, with much of the offer being online, but I would like to see it as a Spring of Hope and Healing, and I have no doubt that our talented artistic community will find us a logo that will say all that it has to say.”

Entry forms and full conditions are available online on www.culture.gi or by contacting the GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email

Works can be handed in online, or if COVID-19 restrictions allow for it, they can be handed in at the City Hall reception. The closing date for receipt of entries is: Friday 5th March 2021.