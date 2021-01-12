Governor Visits COVID-19 Public Vaccination Centre Inbox

Written by YGTV Team on 12 January 2021 .

Yesterday morning Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, hosted a visit by His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel KBE DL to the COVID-19 Public Vaccination Centre situated at the former Primary Care Centre.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister Sacramento together with Suzanne Romero, Senior Clinical Lead and Mrs Rose Suissa Primary Care Manager, explained the vaccination programme being followed in Gibraltar which during the next few days will vaccinate thousands of our oldest and most vulnerable citizens.

His Excellency took the opportunity to meet the Clinical Staff, Senior Nurses, GPs and support staff and thank them for their worthy contribution which is paramount to save lives during this global pandemic.



