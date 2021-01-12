Government confirms death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 12 January 2021 .

The Government says it regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Gibraltar from COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Gibraltar related to COVID-19 now stands at 18.

The deceased was a woman aged 75-80 years old, who died this afternoon of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is deeply upsetting to announce a second death related to COVID-19 on the same day. My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased.

‘Please continue to do everything you can to help our community through this difficult time. The vaccine programme is underway and we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. The dedicated staff of the GHA are giving it their all. They need your support. Please stay home unless you really need to leave, wear a mask, wash your hands, and call 111 at the first sign of symptoms.’