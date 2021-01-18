Lords EU Committee Examine New In-Principle Agreement With Spain

Tomorrow, the House of Lords EU Committee will hear from the Chief Minister of Gibraltar on the in-principle agreement reached between Gibraltar, the UK and Spain on New Year’s Eve.

A statement from the House of Lords follows below:

The Committee will question the Chief Minister on how the in-principle agreement is likely to affect Gibraltar’s relationship with Spain and the EU. The session will also cover how the agreement came about, what the process is for the agreement coming into effect and what the agreement means for Gibraltar’s sovereignty.

The remote evidence session will take place from 4pm on Tuesday 19 January 2021 and can be viewed on parliamentlive.tv

Witnesses:

Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, Chief Minister of Gibraltar

Questions likely to be asked in the session include: