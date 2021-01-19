Government confirms two further COVID-19 related deaths

Written by YGTV Team on 19 January 2021 .

The Government says it must sadly confirm the deaths of 2 residents of Gibraltar related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar is now 47.

The first was a woman, aged 65-70 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The second was a woman, aged 70-75 years old, who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services. She died today of a cerebrovascular event arising from anticoagulation and thromboembolic disease, and was also positive for COVID-19 at the time of her death. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Yesterday I described this worst loss of Gibraltarian life in over one hundred years as harrowing, and with each loved one lost this only becomes harder to bear.

‘One note of good news amongst the tragedy is that to date, 20 residents of ERS have successfully recovered from COVID-19, and we expect further recoveries today. I am both inspired and humbled by the work of the staff at the GHA and ERS, who are giving their all to try and save every single one of their residents and patients. On behalf of the whole of Gibraltar, I can’t thank them enough.

‘We are losing fellow Gibraltarians to an awful disease. Little vials of hope have given us a path out, but for now I implore you all, follow the rules.’