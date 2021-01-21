Government confirms six further deaths from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 21 January 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm six further deaths from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 59.

The first was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second was a resident of ERS, a man aged 90-95 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The third was a woman aged 80-85 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonitis.

The fourth was a man aged 80-85 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonitis.

The fifth was a resident of ERS, a woman aged 90-95 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died today of COVID-19 pneumonia.

All will be recorded in today’s statistics as deaths from COVID-19.

The Government has also today received a Coroner’s report confirming that on 7th January 2021, a woman aged 60-65 years old, who had a history of underlying medical conditions, died of COVID- 19 pneumonitis and myocarditis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID- 19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The daily death toll on our most valued generation of Gibraltarians is heartbreaking. I personally acted for the woman in her 60s and I am desperately saddened by the circumstances of her death and by the continued losses to this awful virus. My thoughts and deepest sympathies are, as always, with the friends and families of the deceased.

‘Please, stay at home.’