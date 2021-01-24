Government confirms one further death from COVID-19 at ERS

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Elderly Residential Services from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 63.

The deceased was a woman aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The staff at ERS are doing everything they can to save all of their residents from the worst effects of COVID-19, and every loss to this horrible virus is felt deeply. My thoughts are constantly with the families and friends of the deceased.

‘Please, stay at home and help us turn the tide against COVID-19. Wash your hands, wear a mask and call 111 as soon as you notice any symptoms. Accept the vaccine when it’s your turn. That’s how we all win.’