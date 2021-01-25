Disability Society Calls For Permanent Contracts For All Carers Throughout The Disability Services

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2021 .

The Disability Society has issued a statement thanking staff of the disability services and has called on Government to provide "permanent contracts to all carers throughout the disability services".

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

Unfortunately Gibraltar is still in the midst of the Covid pandemic and enduring another lockdown. Once again the Disability Society would like to take the opportunity to publicly thank the staff of the disability services. The long hours that they are working, their dedication and understanding of the service users are second to none. This once again brings to the forefront the issue of continuity of care and the importance of knowledge and trust between carers and service users. The Society therefore, yet again, calls upon the Government to provide permanent contracts to all carers throughout the disability services. The recognition of their dedication, understanding and loyalty deserves nothing less.





