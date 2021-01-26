Gibraltar Parents for Education Say Any Delay Reopening Schools Would Be “Unnecessarily Damaging To Children And Families”

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2021 .

Gibraltar Parents for Education (GPFE) has today restated its core policy objective that, in the context of the pandemic, schools should be the last to close and the first to open. The group has also confirmed that it is satisfied with the Government’s intention to open schools on 1 February, following a three week closure. The group says it believes that any further delay to reopening, even in the context of the imminent midterm, “would be unnecessarily damaging for children and their families.”

A spokesperson said: "As we navigate the second lockdown and the second closure of schools in a year, the Association reiterates its view that remote learning must be a measure of absolute last resort.

“GPFE welcomes the comments made by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo in a press conference on Friday which, given the news of the fast deployment of the local vaccine programme, is cause for cautious celebration.

“GPFE regrets to note, however, statements made over the weekend on social media, citing studies and data presenting the position that it is not safe for teachers to return to the classroom until sometime after a second dose of vaccine and not a moment earlier. GPFE also regrets to note the publication today by Together Gibraltar of its own statement, seeking to amplify the narrow concerns raised by some at the weekend.

“GPFE considers that it is not constructive to engage in an unending and entirely fruitless debate about the efficacy of vaccines and the extent to which such vaccines provide protection. To that end, GPFE is not minded to enter that particular debate or make sweeping statements about studies and data that make no reference to the local reality and the massive wider impact of this pandemic on our children and their family units.

“GPFE considers that it is the responsibility and exclusive remit of the Government of Gibraltar, working in consultation with Public Health in Gibraltar, to make those decisions which impact on this community in a wide and significant manner. GPFE expresses its faith in the Government's approach to education in the context of the pandemic and looks forward to the reopening of schools when it is safe to do so.

“GPFE believes there are bigger issues at stake in this moment in our community and it is incumbent on the Government to make its decisions based on the interests and wellbeing of the wider community.”