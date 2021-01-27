Government Responds To Together Gibraltar Press Release On School Re-Opening

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2021 .

In regard to yesterday’s statement from Together Gibraltar on schools re-opening, the Government says they are “wrong to suggest that the Government has ever taken any risk”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

HM Government of Gibraltar notes the statement from Together Gibraltar. TG is wrong to suggest that the Government has ever taken any risk. The Government has consistently acted in keeping with Public Health advice. The risk would be to act on the advice of TG which is based on lay persons interpretations of newspaper and social media articles.

The Government will not fall into the same traps as Together Gibraltar. For that reason, the Government are talking to teacher's representatives, taking advice from the Department of Education, taking advice from the professionals in Public Health and considering all aspects of the re-opening of schools. The Government will not let party political considerations cloud our making the right judgment on this. We expect to be in a position to say more in this respect in coming days.





