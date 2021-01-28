Government Launches Business Liaison Unit

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2021 .

The Government has announced the launch of the Business Liaison Unit at the Ministry for Business, as a “One Stop Shop for business startups”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce the launch of the Business Liaison Unit at the Ministry for Business, as a One Stop Shop for business startups. The primary aim of the One Stop Shop is to assist members of the public with the formalities of setting up a new business in Gibraltar thus ensuring that the process is hassle free for the individual. The Business Liaison Team will assist with all the required documentation which needs to be submitted and will liaise with the relevant Government Departments to ensure everything is processed in a timely manner.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions currently in place the One Stop Shop will be launching in two phases.

The first phase will launch on 1st February 2021 where the Business Liaison Team will be available, via email, to provide support and guidance to individuals on the business start-up process. The team can be contacted via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The second phase will launch once COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, with the introduc tion of an appointment service with the Business Liaison Team. All paperwork required to start up a business will be provided during this meeting. This will do away with the need for individuals to visit all the different government departments to obtain the relevant documentation. An an nouncement will be made in due course.

Minister for Business, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said: “I am delighted to announce the opening of our One Stop Shop for Business. I have had representations made by the private sector on the need to expedite the setting up of a business for our entrepreneurs. More so now during these difficult times, we need to encourage new business. This will be done in two stages. I hope our entrepreneurs will find this service helpful and I aim to be directly involved in making sure this is a success.”





