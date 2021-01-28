KPMG To Launch Audit Apprenticeships Autumn 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2021 .

KPMG Gibraltar has announced it is inviting school leavers to join its Audit team on a new apprenticeship programme.

A statement from KPMG follows below:

KPMG Gibraltar is offering an exciting opportunity for school leavers to join its renowned Audit team on a new apprenticeship programme.

Commencing in Autumn 2021, the five-year scheme will enable the successful applicants to study professional qualifications to become fully qualified chartered accountants at the same time as earning a salary. They will also gain valuable technical skills, broad commercial understanding and in-depth knowledge of different industry sectors through hands-on learning with some of the most experienced auditors in Gibraltar.

Announcing the programme, KPMG Managing Director Steph Beavis said: “Our Audit team is focused on delivering high-quality audits. Working alongside them, our apprentices will learn how to use new technologies and tools such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to analyse data and produce excellent audit outcomes. They will also have the chance to gain a deep understanding of a variety of businesses across different sectors - from multinationals through to innovative start-ups.

“Auditors play a crucial role in commerce today – their findings affect investment decisions, inspire confidence in public sector expenditure and support economic growth. Some of the world’s biggest companies rely on us at KPMG to provide vital independent insight and challenge so this is an outstanding opportunity for anyone interested in joining the profession – you’ll be working with some of the brightest minds in the business.”

The apprentices will be based at KPMG’s offices in Ocean Village. Applications are open now and more details on the scheme and the minimum requirements for application are available at

https://home.kpmg/gi/en/home/careers/apprentice.html





