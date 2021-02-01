ERG Thanks Government Following Re-Publication Of Surrogacy Bill

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2021 .

The ERG has issued a statement thanking the Government following the re-publication of the Surrogacy Bill.

A statement from the ERG follows below:

Following Government’s recent re-publication of the Surrogacy Bill, Equality Rights Group has expressed ‘appreciation and congratulations for the manner in which government have acted with speed and consideration to the urgent needs of surrogate families, and without discrimination.