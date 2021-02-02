Minister Daryanani Participates In Commonwealth Shipping Webinar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2021 .

The Government says the Minister for the Port, Vijay Daryanani, has today participated in a webinar on Ports and Shipping.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Organised by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, the panel included former Prime Minister of Malta, the Hon Joseph Muscat and Alastair Welch Regional Director of the Port of Southampton, amongst others.

Minister Daryanani took the opportunity to explain how the Port had functioned during the pandemic, with crew changes, bunkering and other operations continuing as normal, with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Minster for the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council presents us with the opportunity to look at different markets and make important contacts. Today’s webinar on shipping allowed me to show the excellent work done by our Port and to advertise the fact that our Port is fully open for business”.





