Strait Of Gibraltar Association To Deliver Duke Of Edinburgh’s International Award In Morocco

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2021 .

The Strait of Gibraltar Association has announced that it has been appointed an Independent Award Centre to deliver the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Morocco.

A statement from the Strait of Gibraltar Association follows below:

It is with great pleasure to announce that the Strait of Gibraltar Association has been appointed an Independent Award Centre to deliver The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Morocco. This has been achieved with the direct assistance from The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar, special mention to Mr. Michael Pizzarello (National Director of the Award in Gibraltar) and Mr. Kenneth Cardona who have assisted us in our application process.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a non-formal education and learning framework operating in more than 130 countries and territories around the world, through which young people’s achievements outside of academia are recognized and celebrated. The Award, founded in 1956 by Prince Phillip The Duke of Edinburgh, and it is open to any young person aged 14 – 24.

This historic appointment is a first for Northern Morocco and is in keeping with our Association’s aims to foster links at all levels with Gibraltar, our objective is to help young Moroccans to empower themselves and achieve betterment in life, we feel the Award will help achieve these objectives and together with our strong links with the Award in Gibraltar we are sure we will make a big and resounding difference in each and every young person who signs up for this Award.

The Award will be managed by the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association office in central Tangier






