COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 4th February - 204 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2021 .

Thursday 4th February 2021

Total tests done: 162,654

Test results pending: 45

Test results received: 162,609

Confirmed cases: 4163 (+7)

Active cases: 204 (204: residents, 0: visitors)

Recovered cases: 3852 (+22)

Self-isolation: 451

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11

Positive cases in CCU: 10

Positive Cases in ERS: 9

Deaths from COVID-19: 71

Deaths with COVID-19: 8

Total deaths: 79

A total of 33,925 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 13,166

Vaccines done (second dose): 3,011





