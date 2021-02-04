COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 4th February - 204 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Thursday 4th February 2021  

Total tests done: 162,654 

Test results pending: 45 

Test results received: 162,609 

Confirmed cases: 4163 (+7) 

Active cases: 204 (204: residents, 0: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 3852 (+22) 

Self-isolation: 451 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11 

Positive cases in CCU: 10 

Positive Cases in ERS: 9 

Deaths from COVID-19: 71 

Deaths with COVID-19: 8 

Total deaths: 79 

A total of 33,925 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 13,166 

Vaccines done (second dose): 3,011



