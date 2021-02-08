Governor Announces New Award For Merit

His Excellency The Governor has announced the new Governor’s Award For Merit, in recognition of those who provide an outstanding contribution to the Community.

A statement from Office of the Governor follows below:

His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, is delighted to announce the new Governor’s Award For Merit, in recognition of those who provide an outstanding contribution to the Community.

His Excellency said, “I am thrilled to introduce this new award which will recognise an individual’s selfless contribution to our Community. There are so many people doing such great work in Gibraltar, and I feel that their work needs to be recognised formally, separately from the State Honours process. I hope those who will receive such an award will be delighted to have their work recognised in this way.”