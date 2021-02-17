GHT Welcomes National Trails Act

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2021 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has said it "welcomes" the publication of the National Trails Act which was passed by Parliament on 5th February and has stated the Bill "is an important addition to the aim of protecting our natural and cultural heritage for the present and future generations".

A spokesperson continued: "Many of the paths now protected are long established, but there are other areas that have been handed from the MOD back to the Government of Gibraltar in recent years. The protection of these footpaths and throughways under this legislation means that these open spaces will be protected as such for the future ensuring that the wildlife, heritage assets, views and landscapes are protected into the future. It has been particularly poignant that this Act has been passed at a time in our history when open areas and walking routes are such an important part of our lockdown routines and recreational space."





