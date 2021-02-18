Government regrets to confirm death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 18 February 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Elderly Residential Services from COVID-19. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar is 88.

The deceased was a woman, aged 85-90 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of COVID-19 and severe frailty due to advanced dementia, as agreed by the Medical Examiner.

The deceased had tested positive for COVID-19 early in January. Whilst she was no longer infectious at the time of her death and therefore was recorded as ‘recovered’ in Gibraltar’s statistics, COVID-19 can take a long time for its direct consequences, for example organ failure, to manifest themselves. Therefore, whilst not recorded as an active or positive case within ERS, because the deceased died as a direct consequence of COVID-19, this will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘This terrible news is a sad reminder as we begin to unlock of the worst consequences of COVID-19, and how horrible this virus can be over a long period of time. My thoughts, as always, are with the family and friends of the deceased.

‘Remember that even with our successful vaccination programme underway and restrictions beginning to loosen, it is as important as ever to follow the best Public Health advice. Wear a mask in all public areas, wash your hands as often as you need to, keep a safe distance from others and call 111 at the first onset of symptoms.’